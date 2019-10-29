Chicken and kale soup by Mama Steph

East Texas Kitchen: Chicken And Kale Soup By Mama Steph
By Stephanie Frazier | October 29, 2019 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 12:34 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This soup is a great way to stay warm this fall and winter; it’s delicious, and offers lots of healthy nutrients our bodies need.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small to medium white onion, thinly sliced and chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1 large or two small stalks of celery, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for spicy heat)

1 container baby kale (5 to 8 ounces) torn (you can also use baby spinach)

1/2 to 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, chopped

1 can white beans (Great Northern or canellini), drained

1 cup chopped fresh mushrooms (optional)

4 cups chicken stock (homemade is best, but use store bought if you don’t have it)

parsley for garnish, optional

Method:

Place Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat. Add olive oil.

When oil is very warm, add onions, celery, mushrooms, garlic, salt, pepper and pepper flakes. Cook for a few minutes until onion begins to become translucent.

Add Chicken chunks, and cook for a minute or two. Add the kale and beans, and stir in.

Pour the chicken broth over all, and bring to a simmer. Cook until chicken is completely done, at least 7 to 10 minutes.

Enjoy!

