Broken headlight stop yields numerous drugs, cash, stolen firearm in Morris County

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - A routine traffic stop turned into a more serious situation for a Lone Star police sergeant and a suspect recently.
Sgt. Stephen Rathbun said that he conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Main Street in Lone Star on October 24. He said the vehicle he pulled over had a defective headlight. The driver pulled over and Rathbun said the driver was displaying nervous behavior, leading him to be suspicious that something else may be afoot.
The driver gave Sgt. Rathbun an open container of an alcoholic beverage, stating he had “just poured it up.” The driver then gave Rathbun consent to search the vehicle.
When Officer Paredes arrived at the scene to assist, the search got underway. The first item recovered was a small bag of marijuana. At that time, the driver was placed in handcuffs and placed in the patrol car.
Police next found a Crown Royal bag, and inside the bag they found about 1,000 Ecstasy pills, 10 bags of cocaine, four bags of pills including Xanax and hydrocodone, and a small bag of marijuana. They also found a loaded handgun, scales, a small baggie, and over $1,200 in cash.
After the driver was questioned, it was determined by police that the illegal narcotics were intended to be sold. The handgun had been stolen from Cass County, according to research done by Morris County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was arrested on multiple felony drug charges, as well as a felon in possession of a firearm charge.
