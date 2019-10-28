WEBXTRA: Lindale Great Clips searching for owner of Vietnam veteran ball cap

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A Great Clips in Lindale is searching for a man they say left a very valuable possession behind.
A Vietnam veteran cap, with personal pins and service ribbons attached to it was left in a chair at the Great Clips just off Highway 69.
The cap has been there for several months and the salon has posted pictures all over Facebook hoping someone will come forward.
If you have any information about the hat shown in the video, contact KLTV or the Great Clips.
