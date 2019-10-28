Unique structures on display in Tyler square as part of Playhouses in Plaza

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Numerous playhouses of all types, shapes, and sizes are on display in Tyler’s downtown square as part of the annual Playhouses on the Plaza event. The event benefits Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.
Teams from six businesses and schools assembled the playhouses.
Students at Tyler ISD’s Career Center and their teacher built one of the playhouses.
The playhouses will be sold in a silent auction that will be held at the Regions Bank branch located at 100 East Ferguson from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Facebook page for the event. Tickets for the silent auction are $125 each.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.