SEARCHING: Vietnam veteran is missing a very valuable piece of their history

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A Vietnam veteran is missing a very valuable piece of their history.
Now a hair salon in East Texas is asking everyone for their help, to reunite the veteran with a very personal possession, hopefully in time for Veteran’s Day.
“I went over and looked at it and I noticed it was a Vietnam hat and I tried looking for anything like his name, but I couldn’t find anything,” Great Clips employee Misty Pepper says.
This Vietnam veteran ball cap was left in a salon chair at Great Clips in Lindale.
The hat has been without an owner for several months, but the salon says they’re not giving up.
“My dad is a Vietnam vet, all three of my brothers were Marines, Army, Navy; my whole family is military, so I know it means a lot,” Pepper says.
The hat is decorated with a ribbon bar and several unique pins including a Native American tribal pin and a Wounded Warrior button.
“The guy that wore it, he’s been there, he’s done that, look at the flag, the medals, and the ribbons that he got from Vietnam,” Vietnam veteran Glynn Smith says.
Glynn Smith was stationed in San Antonio, training combat medics during the Vietnam War, and understands the importance of keeping that kind of history close by.
“I hope he gets it back, I really do, and I’m sure he will,” Smith says.
Great Clips is giving free haircuts to all veterans on Veterans Day this year, they say they hope the owner of the hat will come by to get his free haircut and his hat.
