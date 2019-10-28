Monday’s Forecast: A foggy start to your week and colder air arriving in your First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures in the 50s and patchy dense fog around the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the day today with partly cloudy skies possible this afternoon. Temperatures today will be right near average in the mid 70s. A weak front will linger just to the northwest of the area today and could wash out over East Texas tomorrow, bringing a slight chance for a few isolated showers tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be just slightly cooler in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. By Wednesday, a stronger cold front arrives in East Texas and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and into the evening. A few showers could last into early Thursday morning, but some clearing is likely by Trick or Treat time Thursday evening. This cold front brings the coldest air of the season so far with low temperatures dropping into the 30s by Friday morning and a light frost possible in many places. Temperatures will stay cooler than average right through the weekend.