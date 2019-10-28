Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start off the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Throughout the day we will continue to warm to the mid-70s and the cloud cover should begin to break up. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s. Tomorrow a cold front will begin to spill into our area. This will bring a few showers in on Tuesday and drop us to the upper 60s. The 60s will stick around for Wednesday but showers will be far more widespread and isolated thundershowers cannot be ruled out. Rain will continue to fall overnight and into the start of Thursday morning. By the afternoon on Haloween, most of the showers will be gone but temperatures will be chilly, in the low 50s. Overnight lows between Thursday and Friday will drop to the mid-30s so anyone doing some trick-or-treating should bring along a jacket! Friday, Saturday and Sunday will bring back the sunshine, but temperatures will stay cool in the upper 50s to low 60s.