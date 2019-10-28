Mineola Fire Department assists Girl Scout troop after kayaking incident

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola Fire Department assisted a Girl Scout troop after a kayaking incident on the Sabine River over the weekend.
According to Mineola Fire Marshal David Madison, the troop planned to kayak the Sabine River from US 69 to FM 1804. It is a designated state paddling trail, but the fire marshal said this time of year the water is low and there are brush piles in the river.
The fire marshal said the troop made it halfway to where they intended to camp at the Mineola Nature Preserve, but ended up camping sooner than they anticipated.
The fire marshal said the next morning, the troop was not lost but needed help with their equipment. That’s when the Mineola Fire Department came to assist them.
The fire marshal said there were instructions at the trail telling people about the low water and that people should not be kayaking.
