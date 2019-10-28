Man arrested after allegedly stabbing roommate during altercation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said a man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his roommate during an altercation.
According to Tyler police, Garlon Devain Craig, 71, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The incident happened Friday, Oct. 25 in the 500 block of Williams Ct. in Tyler.
Police said Craig used a knife and lacerated his roommates upper torso during the altercation. The roommate suffered minor injuries as a result.
