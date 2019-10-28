Jacksonville ISD bus #15 involved in minor wreck; no injuries reported

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Jacksonville ISD bus was involved in a minor crash on Monday morning, according to the district.
According to the Jacksonville ISD Public Information Officer Grace Taylor, the bus driver of bus #15 got choked up and attempted to pull over. While attempting to pull over, the driver accidentally hit a curb, according to Taylor.
Taylor reported no injuries were reported. Following standard protocol, EMS was called to the scene and the parents of the children on the bus were notified.
According to Tayler, no further actions are being taken.
