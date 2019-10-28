Game wardens watch for poaching, in and out of season

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With deer season starting next weekend, East Texas hunters are gearing up, but so are game wardens in an effort to stop potential poaching before the season starts.
As deer season approaches, poaching remains a legitimate problem for Texas game wardens.
“Poaching takes many forms, whether it’s during hunting season or even during the spring. Trespassing, hunting without landowner consent, hunting from a roadway, spotlighting,” says Gregg County game warden Todd Long.
In the past, game wardens have used game camera's and even life-like decoys to catch poachers in the act.
Poaching remains a problem year long, whether it's inside or outside hunting season.
"Throughout the year we do have some unscrupulous folks. A lot of times they will slip into a property illegally," Long says.
While residents may think hearing shots in the woods is nothing, it could be poachers at work, with hogs, deer, and even the recently returning black bear population as targets.
"Sometimes it's for the meat, but other times it's for the trophy, there is a black market for game animals," Todd says.
And wholesale poaching of any species can be disastrous to an ecosystem.
Long says if you suspect poaching , you should call ‘Operation Game Thief’.
"The sooner you report it to our OGT operators, the better the chances are that we can apprehend that subject," he says.
To report illegal hunting, you can call the Texas game wardens at “Operation Game Thief”.
You could receive as much as a thousand dollars for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a poacher.
