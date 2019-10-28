Flu shots for children, adults available at NET Health in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NET Health in Tyler is offering an opportunity for you to get your flu vaccine.
There’s no appointment needed, and the flu shots are available for children and adults. NET Health Immunization Director Sylvia Warren said it’s not just important to get a flu shot, but to get one every year.
“People die from the flu. It’s really a serious disease. People sometimes don’t take it seriously, but it can cause complications and those things are the things that can cause you the deaths, cause hospitalizations, missed work, missed school,” Warren said.
She also said getting vaccinated is not just about your individual health.
“It’s not just about you getting your flu vaccine. There are some, like the babies up under 6 months of age, who cannot get their flu vaccine. You’re helping to protect them when you do that. People with chronic diseases sometimes some of them can’t get their flu vaccine. We are helping them. The more of us who are healthy that can get it then we’re building up this good herd immunity,” she said.
Flu shots are $10 for children who qualify for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program and $25 for adults.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 815 N. Broadway Ave. It will be open until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
