As EU decides on Brexit delay, UK politicians wrangle

As EU decides on Brexit delay, UK politicians wrangle
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, to go to the Houses of Parliament in London, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote in a rare Saturday sitting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new deal with the European Union, a decisive moment in the prolonged bid to end the Brexit stalemate. Various scenarios may be put in motion by the vote. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth)
October 28, 2019 at 4:19 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 4:26 AM

LONDON (AP) — European Union diplomats are meeting to decide whether to delay Britain’s departure from the bloc, due in just three days.

British politicians, meanwhile, are wrangling over what to do with the extra time.

Ambassadors from the 27 other EU countries are meeting Monday to discuss Britain's request for a three-month postponement to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. The bloc has agreed in principle, but has not fixed the extension's length.

In London, British politicians are set to vote on whether to hold an early election to try to break the country's deadlock over Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants a Dec. 12 election, but looks unlikely to get the required support from two-thirds of lawmakers.

Two opposition parties plan to push for a Dec. 9 election if Johnson’s proposal fails.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.