East Texas Ag News: Tips for purchasing hay

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - When you’re purchasing hay, one of your first considerations should be based on individual animal requirements.
County extension agents in Overton say forage quality should be matched as closely as possible to the nutritional needs of the animal for optimal production. Low-quality forage can reduce your animal’s performance and even increase their supplemental feeding costs.
If your hay is good quality then little to no supplementation is necessary.
Factors that influence hay quality are maturity, forage species and variety, fertilization, temperature and the leaf to stem ration and weather at harvesting.
If you have any questions about the quality of your hay you can get it tested. Just speak with your local county extension agent for available forage labs.
