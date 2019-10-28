Authorities release identities of 2 killed in Greenville shooting

HUNT COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the two men killed during a Halloween costume party over the weekend.
According to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Kevin Barry Jr., of Dallas, and 23-year-old Byron Cravens Jr., of Arlington, were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning at a venue near the 2300 block of U.S. 380 near Greenville.
At least 10 other people were injured, according to the sheriff’s office. At least eight of the people injured sustained gunshot wounds. Other injuries were from broken glass as people bashed out windows to escape.
Close to 750 people were attending the event.
Officials are still searching for the suspect in the shooting. Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks is asking people to please contact Hunt County Crimestoppers if they have any information.
Sheriff Meeks said even with the suspect on the loose, he does not believe the community is in danger. He said the suspect appeared to target one individual and the rest of the shootings were random. He said the owner of the venue is cooperating.
Texas A&M Commerce officials said the shooting occurred off-campus and was not part of the sanctioned homecoming party in Greenville. They did confirm four of their students were treated and released from local hospitals. They also said walk-in counseling services will be available at the counseling center located on the Commerce campus in the Halladay Student Services Building.
