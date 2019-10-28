Alleged burglar arrested by Palestine police

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Palestine have arrested a man who allegedly burglarized a home.
According to a press release, On Sunday, Oct. 20, just before 10:00 am, Palestine police officers were dispatched to the 100 blk. of Wesley Dr. in reference to a reported home burglary in progress. It was reported that a suspect wearing camo clothing and a mask was taking items from a residence.
The press release said upon arrival, Officer Brandon Dobbs made contact with the victim who stated that the suspect had exited his property and ran into a wooded area near the home. Officers then entered the wooded area, and located several stolen items belonging to the victim, along with a camo jacket, a mask and a BB gun used by the suspect.
A short time later, the release said Officer Nathan Perkins observed a subject matching the description of the suspect, driving a Hyundai passenger car, near the scene of the burglary. Officers Perkins performed a traffic stop of the vehicle and identified the 28 year old male driver as Taylor Farmer, of Palestine. Upon further investigation, officers were able to link Farmer to the burglary.
The release said Farmer was placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked for burglary of habitation. The stolen property was returned to the owner.
“I am thankful that we were able to return the stolen property to the owner and put this guy in jail.” PPD Interim Chief Mark Harcrow said. “The officers did an outstanding job in catching this guy before he was able to get away.”
