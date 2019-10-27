Greenville prays for victims of shooting at homecoming party

GREENVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The morning after tragedy, it seems like all this small town can do is lift each other up in prayer.
Some of the attendees of the A&M Commerce homecoming party showed up to the scene this morning in tears, as a local apostle prayed over the crime scene.
Halloween masks, bottles of alcohol, and paramedic supplies scattered everywhere.
It is what’s left behind after a terrifying and devastating mass shooting took place at the party venue in Greenville.
“These things are not supposed to happen and when we hear about them taking place in other cities, but when it hits home, it affects us very deeply,” community member Rogike Britton says.
Apostle Rogike Britton stood at the crime scene tape, to pray for the lives lost and for his youth ministry, some of whom attended Saturday nights party.
“One of the young ladies that was here, someone died in her arms, so she is dealing with a lot of pain right now,” Britton says.
More than 750 people are dealing with that same pain; some even sustained serious injury while running for their life.
“One suffered a major cut crawling through the window, others were trampled on with the massive crowd trying to get out of the building,” Hunt County Sheriff spokesperson Jeff Haines says.
It was more than emotional as some of the attendees came back to the scene the next morning, searching for their belongings they lost during the chaos.
“This is a time where we need to pray for one another, lift up those college students as well as lift up the people that took part in it,” Britton says.
