East Texas town celebrates sesquicentennial

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A throwback to the old west, and remembering their historic origins, as an East Texas city celebrates it’s sesquicentennial.
Founded originally as ‘Fort Crawford’, the city of Hallsville celebrated its 150th anniversary with music, food, and a parade.
"Growing up around here, you wave at people because you knew everybody, so it was nice growing up in Hallsville," said Hallsville native Dale Hively.
“I am Houma and Comanche. Although our ancestors are taught in books, we’re still alive today and have a message to give out and hope that people will listen,” said Native American ‘Run from Bear’.
With a parade of floats and classic cars and attention to their western past, many celebrators ignored the chilly rain to take part in the fun.
In 1839, Fort Crawford was established, and then came the railroad.
“The railroad came in and stopped here, and that’s when they moved the fort, Fort Crawford, moved into Hallsville,” says mayor Jessie Casey.
And how the city got its name is interesting too.
"Actually one of the train conductors came through and his name was Hall. So it was named after Hall. He never really came back by later on," Hively says.
Congressman Louis Gohmert presented a flag flown over the nation’s capital and added why the celebration was important.
“There’s one way to do well, survive, flourish, and that’s if we come together as a community. Working together, living together, helping each other out,” Gohmert said.
Many feel its the best small-town America gets.
"Somebody said Mayberry to me not long ago, and I said I love Mayberry. Great people, great community, great schools," Casey says.
The celebration continued with all-day activities and a concert.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.