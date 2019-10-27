Drug take-back day a success in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans were able to safely dispose of old medication today at the DEA’s biannual drug take-back day.
Volunteers at the collection site in Tyler said the community really took advantage of the opportunity and they surpassed their goal early on.
Unsure if they actually collected any — because it is a “no questions asked” event — Abigail Riley, the Northeast Texas Nurse Opioid Coordinator for Christus said vapes and e-cigarettes could be collected this year because of what can go inside of them.
“Well, with the new legislature there is a lot of changes with the age; you have to be 21 to vape and have tobacco products, but there are all different kinds of liquids you can put in those vapes,” said Riley. “I think they’re just trying to get those out of the community and make sure it doesn’t get into the wrong hands.”
Volunteers also gave information to those who dropped off drugs on how to properly dispose of them throughout the year, including location sites.
