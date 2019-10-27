Company anniversary awards Disney trip to East Texas family

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A big birthday celebration includes a dream trip to the magic kingdom for one East Texas family.
In Longview, it was a celebration of the 50th birthday of the Louis Morgan company, with activities, trick or treating for kids, and a costume contest for pets.
Along with live music and games, a drawing was held in which a Longview family was awarded a paid trip to Disneyworld-Florida.
The event was held by the company to say thank you to the community for 50 years of success.
