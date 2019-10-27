Children’s Park of Tyler hosts Day of Remembrance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Those in East Texas who have lost children gathered today to remember them.
The Children’s Park of Tyler held a Day of Remembrance to honor children who have died and to help their families with their grief process.
Families gathered in the park to hear about facilities and support available to them, listen to live music and receive an angel with their child’s name on it.
“It really helps let them know that they’re not alone; that there are other people who have had similar experiences,” said Richard Wild, a facilitator at Grief Share. There are different aspects of it. Not only do they have the music, they have the butterfly release, where at the end of the program everyone will release a butterfly and i’ts just a real meaningful program."
To learn more about the Children’s Park of Tyler of the Day of Remembrance, head to their website.
