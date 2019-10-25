WNW Loop 323 shut down between 69, Charlotte as Tyler crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of WNW Loop 323 is shut down as Tyler crews respond to a multiple-vehicle wreck.
According to a traffic alert sent by Tyler police, Loop 323 is shut down between Highway 69 North and Charlotte Drive as crews work the scene of a crash.
Online records reported both Tyler police and Tyler fire were called to the scene at about 8:50 a.m. Friday. The records also reported the crash as a pin-in.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route and will continue to update the story as details become available.
