WNW Loop 323 shut down between 69, Charlotte as Tyler crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash
A part of WNW Loop 323 is shut down as Tyler crews respond to a multiple-vehicle wreck on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Arthur Clayborn/KLTV Photojournalist) (Source: Arthur Clayborn/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 25, 2019 at 9:10 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 9:34 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of WNW Loop 323 is shut down as Tyler crews respond to a multiple-vehicle wreck.

According to a traffic alert sent by Tyler police, Loop 323 is shut down between Highway 69 North and Charlotte Drive as crews work the scene of a crash.

Online records reported both Tyler police and Tyler fire were called to the scene at about 8:50 a.m. Friday. The records also reported the crash as a pin-in.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route and will continue to update the story as details become available.

