Wind tunnel lab remains student favorite at LeTourneau University

“It’s really cool to be able to see stuff that we were learning in class like literally the week beforehand, and then to take that and see oh this is what an actual manometer looks like," LaQuey said. “It demystifies a lot of the things that you see in class. You see something in class and you go ‘oh I don’t know exactly what this would look like’, but you come in here and you start to work on stuff and then you know ‘oh this is how I take this raw data and turn that into some meaningful information,’” LaQuey said.