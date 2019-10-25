WEBXTRA: More than 20 students participate in lineman rodeo

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College Electric Power Technology hosted a lineman rodeo Friday morning for the 25th class to complete the 10-week certificate program.
Twenty-two students participated in the rodeo at the KCEPT Training Field at 2317 CR 174 East in Kilgore.
This is the fifth class to use the new training field, formerly located at Rusk County Electric Cooperative in Henderson. It is the third class under the leadership of instructor Travis Croft.
Skills demonstrated at the rodeo will include pole climbing, hurt-man rescue and insulator changing exercises.
Graduation is set for 4 p.m., Friday Oct. 25, at Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus.
