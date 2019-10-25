WEBXTRA: Harvest Festival and Livestock Show happening in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Harvest Festival and Livestock Show is going at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex in Longview.
The annual event is going on at the Gregg County agricultural pavilions next to the rodeo arena in Longview.
Ag students from around East Texas compete with their livestock, home economic and ag mechanic projects, many of which will be for sale at live and silent auctions.
The auctions will take place on Saturday. Admission is free.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.