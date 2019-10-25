WEBXTRA: Habitat for Humanity dedicates 108th home in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman and her 17-year-old daughter received the keys to their new home today, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
This is the 108th home built in Smith County in Habitat’s 30-year history.
Scherry Jones and her daughter Brea, who’s a senior at John Tyler High School, helped to build their home this summer along with hundreds of volunteers after the wall raising in May.
They said they are so excited to move into a neighborhood where they finally feel safe.
