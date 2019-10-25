Altercation leads to minor injuries on Williams Ct.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Tyler police said an altercation between two roommates led to minor injuries Friday.
It is unclear if anyone will be charged at this time.
PREVIOUS: Tyler police are responding to a reported stabbing.
According to Don Martin, Public Information Officer for the Tyler Police Department, the stabbing occurred in the 500 block of Williams Ct.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV will update this story with any new information we receive.
