Tyler Police Department asking for public’s help IDing vehicle burglary suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect.
The Tyler Police Department posted a video of the suspect on its Facebook page.
In the video, a man wearing shorts and a light-colored hoodie walks into view in a parking lot. He walks up to a car, looks around, and opens the door. Then the suspect is seen rummaging around in the vehicle.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to contact Detective Zapata at the Tyler Police Department at 936-531-1000 or Tyler/Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
