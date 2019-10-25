Tree donation to become part of Smith County juvenile vocational program

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Juvenile Services Department will soon benefit from a donation of 41 fruit trees which will go toward its vocational program.
Kluber Lubrication North America LP, just outside of Tyler, is donating 170 trees in the area in honor of the 170th anniversary of its parent company, Germany-based Freudenberg Group.
To commemorate this accomplishment, Freudenberg has challenged each of its companies to develop and implement a tree-planting project, Kluber Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Lonnie Hall said.
The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved the donation.
Kluber President Fred Pate said he has lived in Smith County his entire life and has had great help from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office when his company has needed it.
“It is nice to find a way to give back to the county … to show our appreciation for the support I have received,” he said.
The 41 fruit trees and 21 cubic yards of compost, worth $1,689, will be planted at the Juvenile Services Center. They will become part of the juvenile vocational program, where juveniles help grow produce and other things from trees and plants. The food grown at the center are then offered to the juveniles and their families.
Trees to be donated include pecan, apple, fig, plum, pear and peach trees.
“We’re going to work with the various elements of government: the City of Tyler, the State of Texas, and Smith County to plant trees that will benefit the community for many years to come,” Pate said.
Kluber has been working with Smith County and City of Tyler representatives to select various tree species and locations throughout the community. Planting 170 trees in Tyler and Smith County will symbolize the company’s age, as well as its commitment to foster sustainability and nature preservation, Hall said.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.