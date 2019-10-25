Southside Park grand opening in Tyler rescheduled due to inclement weather

By Jeff Chavez and Jeff Wright | October 25, 2019 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 11:36 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Families excited to help break-in the new and improved Southside Park in Tyler will have to wait a little longer after the city announced it has rescheduled the grand opening of the newly-renovated park.

Due to recent inclement weather, the ground was not ready for new surfacing to be poured in, the city announced in a Facebook post.

The tentative grand opening date has been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

In March 2019, Southside Park was stripped of its playground equipment to add new equipment that would make it an all-inclusive park, allowing children with disabilities and mobility issues to play just like able-bodied children.

