Source: Cowboys trade for DE Michael Bennett

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys have used their bye week to strengthen their defense.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team made a trade with the New England Patriots for defensive end Michael Bennett. The ESPN report states The Patriots will receive a 2021 seventh-round pick that could eventually become a sixth-round pick if conditions are met.
Bennett was not on the good side of the Patriots organization after he was suspended for last week’s game following a disagreement with defensive line coach Bret Bielema, according to ESPN. The pro bowler has 65.5 career sacks and 13 forced fumbles in 147 career games.
