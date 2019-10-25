Remembrance ceremony to help East Texas families share grief, celebrate lives of children lost

(KLTV) Released by the Children’s Park of Tyler:
Families and friends from all over Texas will gather on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10:00 a.m., and 2:00 p.m., to attend the 17th Annual Day of Remembrance Ceremony in The Children’s Park, located at 110 E. Dobbs St., in Tyler. The ceremony remembers and celebrates the lives of children no longer with us. It includes a roll call of children represented, brief words about grief and concludes with a live butterfly release. To receive an angel with your child’s name printed and/or order t-shirts that include all children’s names, please pre-register your child or children by October 4th at www.childrenparktyler.org or by calling 903-939-1597.
Admission is free.
Families with children who have last names A–K are asked to attend the 10 AM ceremony and last names L–Z are asked to attend the 2 PM ceremony. Children’s names must be registered to be called out loud. Check-in and registration at the event will begin at 9 AM & 1 PM, respectively.
We welcome anyone who is grieving the loss of a child. “The Day of Remembrance Ceremony provides a safe place for families who have experienced the loss of a child to come together, to remember their children, to realize they are not alone and to grieve the tremendous loss in their lives,” said Jennifer Carson, Founder and Executive Director of The Children’s Park. “There are very few places in our society where we are given permission and even encouraged to feel and express the depth of our pain that results from the loss of a child.
Our hope is that as people are given a safe place they will be able to connect with their grief and take a step forward in their healing journey.” Regardless of how recent or how long ago your loss occurred, the grief will never just go away. Healing comes by walking into and through the pain and we are honored to walk with you.
Saturday, October 26th, is a day set aside to remember our precious gifts from God.
