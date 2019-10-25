Remembrance ceremony to help East Texas families share grief, celebrate lives of children lost

We welcome anyone who is grieving the loss of a child. “The Day of Remembrance Ceremony provides a safe place for families who have experienced the loss of a child to come together, to remember their children, to realize they are not alone and to grieve the tremendous loss in their lives,” said Jennifer Carson, Founder and Executive Director of The Children’s Park. “There are very few places in our society where we are given permission and even encouraged to feel and express the depth of our pain that results from the loss of a child.