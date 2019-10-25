Prowl with big cats during Tiger Creek’s weekend Halloween event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ferocious beasts are on the prowl at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary. The big cats are getting into the spirit of Halloween by carving their pumpkins -- with their claws and teeth!
Tiger Creek is preparing for its third annual Prowl-o-ween event on Saturday, Oct. 26. Employees are working hard to transform the park, with giant webs and other haunted decorations.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes a day full of special guests, kid-friendly activities, vendors, and trick-or-treating.
Activities include face painting, bounce house, snow cones, and other refreshments. There also will be in-house raffles and enrichment with the cats.
“We are so excited for a spooktastic day filled with pumpkins, purr-fect costumes, and activities for the whole family,” said Natasha Chab, director of administration.
The public is invited to show up in costume and learn about the conservation of all the animals that live at Tiger Creek.
The 173-acre sanctuary is home to more than 100 animals, including 37 big cats.
For more information, visit tigercreek.org or Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary on Facebook. Tiger Creek is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 17552 Farm-to-Market Road 14 just outside of Tyler.
