Planned power outage to affect some Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative customers on Sunday

PANOLA COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative customers in the Gill, Elysian Fields, DeBerry, and Deadwood areas should prepare for a planned outage early Sunday morning.
Panola-Harrison reported a planned outage scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday and should last about four hours, ending at about 4 a.m.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience this outage may cause our members, but it is necessary for the continued reliability of electric service,” Panola-Harrison reported in a Facebook post.
They reported the outage is scheduled so several switches can be replaced on their transmission line. Panola-Harrison state the updates will increase the reliability of the transmission line and allow them to be more flexible when outages occur in the future.
Panola-Harrison also posted a tip to those affected about food storage during the outage. They shared a message from the FDA which reports if refrigerator and freezer doors are kept closed, they should keep food close four about 4 hours.
“We thank you in advance for your consideration,” the cooperative stated.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.