Pack ready to take step towards district crown

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers can not win the 8-5A district title on Friday night but they can take a step closer to that goal.
The Panthers will welcome Magnolia West to Abe Martin Stadium on Friday night with first place in the district standings on the line. Lufkin is 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in district play. The Mustangs are 5-2 overall and 4-0 in district.
A win would put Lufkin a win away from clinching an outright district title. A win also would almost guarantee no worse then a top two finish in the district. That is important because the top 2 teams in each district get home games in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
“Everything is riding on this right here,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “Our first goal is to win the district championship and then we have others past that. This is the next step in obtaining that.”
The Panthers only loss came week 1 to Longview. Magnolia West has losses to Richmond Foster and C.E. King. Coach Quick and his staff now they can put up big yardage on offense so his defense will need to be ready to play.
The players are not worried about what is clinched if they win the game. They are just worried about winning each individual play.
“We just worry about each team every week,” quarterback Jordan Moore said. “We just worry about what is in front of us on Friday and once we take care of that we move on to the next.”
