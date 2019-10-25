Non-profit group gifts home to army veteran in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An army veteran and his family get a dream fulfilled, as they received the keys to their new East Texas home Thursday, mortgage free.
It happened in Longview, as the non-profit group ‘Building Homes for Heroes’ came to town to officially put the keys in the former soldiers’ hands.
With honor guard from VFW 4002 on hand, members of the non-profit group prepared to present a brand new three-bedroom home to army veteran Glen Calhoun and his family. mortgage free.
"Being able to travel the country and bring joy and peace to these veterans is the whole purpose behind it," said Daniel Delfava of 'Building Homes for Heroes'.
“It didn’t hit until the point where we saw Longview, the city of Longview, then it was like, for real this is really happening.” said Glen’s wife Natasha.
A native of Bakersfield California, Glen was given a choice of where his home would be built.
He chose Longview.
“The neighbors are nice, the greeting we got , that my family received, was just amazing,” Calhoun says.
The effort is backed by groups like Morgan Chase, and after a brief ceremony, Glen and his family got to tour their new home.
"It's something we take for granted every day. The looks on their faces is the whole reason why we do it. It's a remarkable thing," Daniel says.
“Thank you so much. there’s just not enough thank yous that I could say,” Glen says.
Since 2006, ‘Building Homes for Heroes’ has gifted nearly 200d mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families.
