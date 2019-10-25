Kilgore College linemen students are ready for power up

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - If the power goes down, these guys go up; a power pole that is. The Kilgore College Power Technology Program has another graduating class. And it seems there can never be enough linemen to fill the need.
If you aren’t afraid of heights, working in bad weather, or being around high voltage, you could have a career in 10 weeks. Well, if you pass the Kilgore College course like Brannon Bedre was in the process of doing.
“I heard about it in high school from a guy who worked for Oncor, and he told me he loved it,” Brannon said.
Brannon didn’t have relatives who were linemen; he just heard there are always openings. He was approached by an employer while testing on grounding power lines.
“Yes, sir, that was Volt. He was seeing if I had a job offer,” Brannon stated.
That Volt Power guy from Dallas, Robbie Dupree, says they come for the graduations.
“There’s more work than there is men to do what we do,” Robbie said.
So they watch the talent and talk to them.
“Just asked him if he’s already got a job,” Robbie relayed.
But sometimes employers have spoken to students long before graduation.
“I’ve got a job offer. I’m working on finishing that up,” Brannon revealed.
That other offer is closer to the Palestine area where Brannon is from. The skill Brannon was testing on while Robbie contemplated hiring Brannon was grounding.
“So the power’s off when you do it; you want it to be off. And if someone just accidentally turned it on or a miscommunication of some sort and it gets turned on it’s not going past them, or it’s going to ground out,” Brannon said.
That particular test is not timed. Brannon says it’s more of a: be careful, than be in a hurry thing. The Hurt Man test is timed.
But employers will find employees.
“The kid who’s on the pole right now, he’s interested, so we’re going to talk with him; work with him, see what we can do with him,” Robbie said.
And all the moms who were present, like Stacie Shaw, Brannon’s mom are saying pretty much the same thing:
“I’m his number one fan,” Stacie said.
If the dummy in the “Hurt Man” test could talk he’d be a big fan too. Brannon had him on the ground in a minute.
Twenty-two students took part in the lineman rodeo. This is the twenty-fifth class to complete the course, and the fifth to graduate from the new training KCEPT field.
