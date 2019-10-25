HOPE awards honors people who have reclaimed their lives from domestic violence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the city of Tyler declared the month of October as domestic violence awareness month.
To celebrate, the East Texas Crisis Center held an awards ceremony, honoring the men and women who found enough strength to reclaim their lives from violence.
“I had bruises all over my face, all over my body, I was so emotionally, mentally, and physically drained,” survivor and domestic violence awareness advocate Prema Autry says. Autry is a survivor of domestic violence, moved states away from her abuser, and became an advocate for victims in Smith County.
“I’ve been able to heal in my own way by being able to be other victims advocate in the courtroom,” Autry says.
Autry stood in front of dozens of people and told her story at the hope awards, held by the East Texas Crisis Center.
“Smith County suffered over 1,036 domestic violence incidences in 2017, that is a lot of men, women, and children who have been negatively affected,” Crisis Response Ministry Executive Director Jim McKee says.
Wooden people stood around the crowd, with notes that told a victim’s story, victims that unfortunately did not make it out of their situation alive.
“Events like this give us the opportunity of bringing that to the spotlight, letting all of us know as a community that we can do something constructive," McKee says.
A group of tiny advocates danced in that spotlight, they call themselves the Sweetie Pies and their message is beautiful.
“We did it with some signs that said you’re loving, you’re caring, you have confidence in yourself so those people who are scared or shy, we did it so they would have a boost of confidence in themselves,” Sweetie Pie Miracle says.
The awards were given to individuals in the community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help victims or survivors of domestic violence.
