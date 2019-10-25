Henderson County Sheriff’s Office: Man found with hidden meth feigned innocence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When deputies found that a man that had been stopped for traffic violations had meth hidden in a cigarette box, he asked, “How did that get in there?” according to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“Even in the dark of night, from one side of Henderson County to another, our deputies are constantly on patrol,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in the Facebook post.
According to the post, two HCSO deputies stopped Ronnie Hanks Jr., 49, of Chandler, at the intersection of Poolside Drive and Parkside Drive near Lake Palestine late Thursday night because his license plate wasn’t clearly visible, and he failed to signal that he was about to make a turn.
“The vehicle belonged to a friend, he said, so he didn’t know if drugs were inside or not,’ the Facebook post stated.
When Hanks was asked to empty his pockets, he allegedly handed the HCSO deputies a cigarette box that contained a wrapper hiding methamphetamine, the Facebook post stated.
Hanks was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and his vehicle was towed.
The same two deputies were involved in another traffic stop-related drug arrest on U.S. Highway 175 Thursday night. Michelle Lee Vaughn, 36, of Malakoff, was stopped for “a vehicle equipment malfunction.”
During the stop, Vaughn admitted that she had previously been arrested for possession, but she insisted that she was not carrying drugs right then, the Facebook post stated.
After Vaughn refused to allow the HCSO deputies to search her vehicle, one of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams was called to the scene.
“Before the drug-sniffing dog arrived, Vaughn dropped her head on confessed there was meth in the automobile,” the Facebook post stated.
A search of Vaughn’s vehicle turned up a black camera bag on the rear floorboard. The camera bag contained two plastic baggies containing meth, the Facebook post stated.
Vaughn was arrest and taken to the county jail, and her vehicle was towed.
