Hawkins police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in overnight head-on collision

HAWKINS, TEXAS (KLTV) - Investigators say wet roads may have contributed to a head-on collision that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman.
According to Hawkins police, the crash occurred at about midnight Friday in the 300 block of East Front Street near Pine Street.
Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he reportedly veered into the eastbound lanes, crashing head-on into an 18-wheeler.
Hawkins police report the 18-year-old was the passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. Their identities have not been released at this time.
