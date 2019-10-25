Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Showers and light drizzle will continue on and off through the remainder of your Friday, as well as through the overnight and early mornings hours of tomorrow. Now that the cold front has passed, temperatures this afternoon will remain cool in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow morning we will start off in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph. We will dry out by noon tomorrow with skies clearing by middle to late afternoon. Highs for your Saturday will be pleasant in the middle 60s. Southerly winds return for your Sunday, as do sunny skies and low 70s for the afternoon. Mild and dry conditions through Tuesday before our next strong cold front arrives in East Texas. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday-early Wednesday, and temperatures will drop into the middle 30s by Thursday morning. Be prepared for a cool Halloween evening! At least it looks like we’ll be dry while we Trick or Treat.