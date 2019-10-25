ETX schools submit snapshot numbers

UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
By Caleb Beames | October 25, 2019 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 11:58 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 2019 football season is not even over yet and we are already getting a glimpse of the landscape for the next two years of all UIL events. Next February the UIL will realign. Today was snapshot day, a day where districts must submit their enrollment figures for schools. In December the UIL will announce attendance cutoffs for each classification and then go to work on grouping schools into districts.

Below are the 2018 cutoof numbers for classifications and then all the East Texas schools that have confirmed numbers. Some numbers have been supplied by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

6A - 2190 and up

5A Division I: 1840-2189 (127 schools)

5A Division II: 1150-1839 (125 schools)

4A Division I: 790-1149 (92 schools)

4A Division II: 505-789 (90 schools)

3A Division I: 335-504 (106 schools)

3A Division II: 225-334 (105 schools)

2A Division I: 161.5-224 (94 schools)

2A Division II: 105-161.4 (93 schools)

1A Division I: 55.5-104.9 (73 schools)

1A Division II: 55 and below (69 schools)

Tyler Lee 2304

John Tyler 2111

Athens 923

Brownsboro 751

Wills Point 697

Longview Spring Hill 545

Diboll 503

Huntington 491

Hughes Springs 331

Harmony 321

Waskom 279

Harleton 233

San Augustine 195

Alto 190

Joaquin 185

Mount Enterprise 115

