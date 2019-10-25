Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Grab a coat and an umbrella for the afternoon. Light to moderate rainfall will be with us off and on throughout the day and it will be a cold rain. As the front continues to push through, winds will turn from the northwest and pick up, gusting to 15-20 mph. By late afternoon and evening, some places will see more breaks in the light rain and drizzle, but temperatures are going nowhere. Expect to stay in the 50s all day long. A few areas of drizzle will last into early Saturday morning and the morning starts with overcast skies. However, some clearing is expected by afternoon with much lighter winds and temperatures reaching the lower to mid 60s. More sunshine Sunday with highs back in the 70s but a weak cold front could brush the area early next week and knock temperatures back down into the 60s. Another, stronger cold front looks to arrive midweek with temperatures falling into the 50s to end the month of October.