WEBXTRA: Improvements continue at historic Texan Theater in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The historic Texan Theater in downtown Kilgore has gone from collecting dust to hosting events as the city works to bring the grand building back to life.
The renovations have included electrical work, new carpet, a 23-foot movie screen and new sidewalks to improve accessibility. The Texan has hosted several events since the renovations started, including an exotic animals show and an 8-day Harry Potter Festival.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum stopped by the Texan on Thursday where he ran into a crew doing some work inside. He talked to Chip Hale to learn more about where they are in the process.
