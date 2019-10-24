VIDEO: Run, Forrest. Run! Fun video of TJC player at Halloween game goes viral

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A video of a Tyler Junior College baseball player in a Forrest Gump costume has gone viral.
The video was shot at the TJC’s annual Halloween game, which was played on Wednesday. The video has been viewed 1.4 million times since it was posted on Wednesday.
The text with the post states, “Highlight of the baseball Halloween game! Run, Forrest. Run!!!”
In the video, sophomore Ren Reynolds, who is dressed as Tom Hanks’ iconic character from “Forrest Gump,” gets a hit and legs it out for first base. Then like Forrest, he just keeps on running and eventually jumps over the outfield fence.
Another video from the game features a player in an inflatable triceratops costume. Because he can’t see the pitch coming, he must rely on his teammates to tell him when to swing. That video has been viewed 74,000 times since Wednesday.
Chuck Smith, Tyler Junior College’s associate athletic director, said that Halloween game has become an annual tradition. He added the baseball team started doing it five or six years ago.
“We use it as a fun way to start the fall practice season,” Smith said.
He said the event has kind of grown over the years. This year, families with children showed up to watch the Halloween game.
Smith said each year, TJC players draft teams for the Black and Gold World Series, which is an inter-squad event. He added that the winner of the annual Halloween game gets to be the home team in the Black and Gold World Series.
The first game of the Black and Gold World Series is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a doubleheader that starts at 11 a.m. Game 4 will start on Sunday at noon.
