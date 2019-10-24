Smart car driver receives minor injuries after colliding with train

A driver of a smart car received minor injuries after colliding with a train Thursday in Tyler. (Source: Jeff Chavez)
By Gary Bass | October 24, 2019 at 1:18 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 1:52 PM

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A train has hit a car near the intersection of Dodge Street, near Beckham Avenue.

Don Martin, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said that no one was injured in the incident.

The 911 call came in at 12:50 p.m., according to the Tyler Police Department’s active call list.

Martin said the Union Pacific train was slow-moving, and that the driver was crossing the tracks when his vehicle was struck. He added that it is possible that the driver didn’t look before he crossed the railroad tracks.

The TPD spokesman also said, at this time, he is not sure if anyone will be cited.

