Tyler man gets double life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Scott Michael Young, 59, was found guilty of sexual assault of a child. (Source: Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 24, 2019 at 2:05 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 2:05 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced to two life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Scott Michael Young, 59, was found guilty on Oct. 1 in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom, and it was Skeen who sentenced him Thursday afternoon. The life sentences will run consecutively.

The case stems from Young’s 2017 arrest, at which time he was charged with continuous sexual assault of a child or children and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

During the investigation, detectives determined through witness statements that the suspect had exposed his genitals to a 6-year-old child. Two other children were present and one of those made an outcry of assault, as well, leading to the second charge.

