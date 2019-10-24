Thursday’s Weather: Sunshine today, Rain tonight. Big changes in your First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start this morning with fair skies and temperatures in the 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies by this afternoon and a chance for rain by evening. The chance for rain becomes more likely overnight as a cold front reaches the area. A few thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is not expected. Cold and rainy most of the day Friday with overcast skies and blustery north winds. Rain will be light and drizzly off and on through Friday afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 50s all day long. A slight chance for some drizzle early Saturday morning and then clearing skies with cooler than average temperatures Saturday afternoon in the lower 60s. Mostly sunny Sunday and slightly warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Another cold front will be on the way next week and will keep our temperatures at or below average for the next several days.