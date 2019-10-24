Son of Christian music superstar Toby Mac dies at age 21

(KLTV/KTRE) - Numerous media outlets, as well as family, have confirmed the death of Truett Foster McKeehan, son of Grammy-winning Christian artist Toby Mac.
Truett McKeehan was only 21.
Medics were called to McKeehan’s home in Nashville on Wednesday morning, as he was apparently suffering cardiac arrest, the Tennessean reports. He was deceased upon the arrival of the Nashville Fire Department. The cause of death is under investigation; an autopsy will be conducted at the medical examiner’s office in Nashville.
McKeehan’s father is a longtime Christian artist, first in the group DC Talk in the 1980s and 1990s, before going solo as Toby Mac 1999. He has won numerous awards, including Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and Dove Awards. His son was featured in several tracks on his albums over the years, sometimes under the moniker “TruDog," and had performed his first solo show last week at The Factory in Franklin, Tennessee.
Toby Mac shared a heartfelt memorial to his son on Thursday afternoon, discussing his son’s show and the text messages the two shared afterward.
At the end of the post, he wrote the following:
“My wife and I would want the world to know this ... We don’t follow God because we have some sort of under-the-table deal with Him, like, we’ll follow you if you bless us. We follow God because we love Him. It’s our honor. He is the God of the hills and the valleys. And He is beautiful above all things.”
Services for McKeehan have not been announced at this time.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.