Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigations result in 2 arrests, seizure of meth, marijuana, guns

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A series of narcotics investigations led by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrests of two men and the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, prescription cough syrup, guns, and a stolen four-wheeler.
According to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, RCSO Narcotics Investigator Johnathan Rhodes and RCSO Auto Theft Task Force Investigator Blake Humber did a follow-up investigation of a residence on County Road 4146 on Oct. 18.
The owner of the residence was found to be in possession of marijuana, paraphernalia associated with the distribution of marijuana, non-prescribed prescription cough syrup, and guns.
The homeowner was arrested with marijuana possession. He was released from the Rusk County Jail after he posted bail on a bond amount of $5,000, the Facebook post stated.
“In the photographs below, the black packages are inserts which can go into a vape pen,” the Facebook post stated. “Notice the THC level is 91.21 percent, making the substance almost 100 percent pure THC that the person would inhale. These are not only extremely dangerous but also illegal in Texas and treated as such when we run across them on the streets.”
On Monday, Rhodes, Humber, and Narcotics Investigator Jamie Yocum did another investigation near the Kilgore city limits. During this search, they seized about 54 grams of meth, a shotgun, and a stolen four-wheeler, the Facebook post stated.
According to the Facebook post, the man who was the focus of the investigation was arrested and booked into the Rusk County Jail. He was arraigned, and his bond amount was set at $75,000.
“We would like to recognize Investigator Rhodes, Investigator Yocom, and Investigator Humber on getting these narcotics and firearms off the streets, recovering stolen property, and continuing to keep our county safe!” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.